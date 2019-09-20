The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

After Years Of Stalling, Can Ukraine Finally Become Energy Self-Sufficient? As summer fades, Ukraine's government is again fretting about securing enough gas for the winter. If the new president can press ahead with reforms in the energy sector, such worries could become a thing of the past in the foreseeable future. By Todd Prince

In Cuffs And In Tears: Turkmen President Shames Minister For Alleged Corruption In a country rife with corruption and often bizarre official events, the televised confession by Turkmenistan's trade minister did not seem out of place. He was one of several alleged criminals who offered a mea culpa in an apparent show of force by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service and John Mastrini

Explainer: Was Iran Behind Attacks On Saudi Oil Installations? Did the attacks come from Iraq or Iran, as declassified U.S. satellite photos suggest? Could Yemen's Huthi rebels carry out an attack with such a degree of scope, precision, and sophistication? Why would Iran risk such a confrontation? By Frud Bezhan

Analysis: After 'Significant' Regional Elections, Russia's Opposition Looks To The Future Russia's September 8 regional elections were far from revolutionary. They did, however, mark a significant shift for the anti-Putin opposition led by Aleksei Navalny. Russian democrats are now searching for ways to take the tactical lessons into the State Duma elections in 2021. By Robert Coalson

How Leonid Met Aleksandr And Together They Took A Stand Leonid was born in a small town in Russia's Far East, where his mother beat him for being gay. When he finished school, he left home and met Aleksandr, with whom he now campaigns for LGBT rights. By Current Time

Influential Tycoon Kolomoyskiy Is Back In Ukraine. And He's Not Keeping A Low Profile​ Billionaire Ihor Kolomoyskiy's recent meeting with the Ukrainian president and surprise public appearance at a high-profile Kyiv conference coincided with police raids and an attack on a key opponent, as well as reports of a deal with the country's government, sparking questions about his possible influence in the capital. By Christopher Miller

Greener Pastures For Ukrainian Farmers? Zelenskiy Plows Ahead With Land Reform If he succeeds, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's push to lift a two-decade-old moratorium on buying and selling farmland could finally turn Ukraine, in fact, to Europe's breadbasket. Will vested interests block him? By Tony Wesolowsky

'We Must Fight For All Of Them': Prominent Russians Protest Repression In The 'Moscow Case' Moscow courts have handed down prison terms ranging from two to five years against alleged participants in election protests earlier this summer. Now many prominent Russians are calling on the authorities to renounce what they say are "outrageous injustices." By Robert Coalson

Obedient Proxy? Iranian-Huthi Ties In Focus After Saudi Oil Facility Attacks A series of attacks on Saudi oil facilities has put a spotlight on ties between Iran and the Yemeni Huthi rebels, which, analysts say, were brought closer by the Saudi-led war in Yemen. By Golnaz Esfandiari

The Decisive Moment: Ukraine Photographer Rescues Victim Of Anti-LGBT Mob​ In the aftermath of Kharkiv’s first gay-pride parade, one incident stands out for its harrowing violence and the way it was stopped -- by a veteran photojournalist. By Amos Chapple