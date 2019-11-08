The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Fragments Of Soviet Life From The Donbas Abandoned photographs found on the front line of the Ukraine conflict reveal intimate moments of life before the war. Now the Australian photojournalist who discovered them hopes he can return the photos to their owners. By Amos Chapple

Tracking The Hackers: A High-Stakes Game Of Cyber Cat And Mouse Cybersecurity firms are a major target of hackers, often from groups based in authoritarian countries. Avast has become a key player in defending citizens from the misuse of technology, tracking the hackers night and day from their "Threat Room" in Prague. By John Mastrini

Attempted Murder, Alleged Sodomy, Poison Pills: A Plague Of Scandals Consumes Georgia’s Orthodox Church Georgia's Orthodox Church has been rocked by scandal, intrigue, murder plots -- and worst of all for the conservative church, accusations of homosexuality. According to at least one observer, it may never recover. By Mike Eckel, Eka Kevanishvili, and Lela Kunchulia

Amid Torture Claims, Iranian Lawmakers Push For Ban On TV 'Confessions' Some legislators want to discourage Iran's state broadcaster from airing forced confessions from prisoners accused of political and security crimes. The practice was highlighted recently by a former detainee's claim of torture. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Raising A Family In The Shadow Of Bishkek's Garbage Dump A family of eight lives in a rickety house just meters from a landfill in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. In these adverse conditions, mother Zhazgul Raimbek Kyzy is working to make sure her kids have the opportunities to study that she never had. By Current Time

Its Media Muzzled, Tajikistan Prepares To Extend Ruling Family's Grip On Power Tajik authorities have stepped up their harassment of nonstate media ahead of next year's elections, with only a few independent outlets still operating. By Matthew Luxmoore

Russian Authorities See 'Violent Sexual Assault' In Video Of Kids Chatting With Gay Man Russian investigators have opened a criminal case into suspected "violent sexual assault against minors under the age of 14" over a YouTube video series in which children asked questions of a gay man. The creators of the video could face 20 years in prison for their effort to promote tolerance. By Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Robert Coalson

Mammoth Tusks: Big Profits, Lost History Paleontologists are struggling to salvage precious prehistoric bones discarded by mammoth-ivory hunters in Russia's remote Yakutia region. When hunters extract valuable tusks from the skeletons of the ancient buried animals, they also destroy evidence of past life on Earth. Scientists can't stop this illegal work, but they bargain and scavenge to preserve natural history. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service, Denis Bevz, Harutyun Mansuryan, and Stuart Greer

Rite Turn: 'First Baptism' For Transgender Man In Montenegro's Serbian Orthodox Church The 19-year-old victim of a hate attack on his own doorstep is thought to be the first transgender person baptized by the vocally anti-LGBT Serbian Orthodox Church after a hushed private ceremony earlier this week. By Predrag Tomovic and Andy Heil