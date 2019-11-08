The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
The Afghan President (To Be) Who Lived A Secret Life In A Czechoslovak Forest
Declassified files in Prague have revealed details of the secret life of Afghan President Babrak Karmal in Czechoslovakia 40 years ago. By Frud Bezhan and Petr Kubalek
Fragments Of Soviet Life From The Donbas
Abandoned photographs found on the front line of the Ukraine conflict reveal intimate moments of life before the war. Now the Australian photojournalist who discovered them hopes he can return the photos to their owners. By Amos Chapple
Tracking The Hackers: A High-Stakes Game Of Cyber Cat And Mouse
Cybersecurity firms are a major target of hackers, often from groups based in authoritarian countries. Avast has become a key player in defending citizens from the misuse of technology, tracking the hackers night and day from their "Threat Room" in Prague. By John Mastrini
Attempted Murder, Alleged Sodomy, Poison Pills: A Plague Of Scandals Consumes Georgia’s Orthodox Church
Georgia's Orthodox Church has been rocked by scandal, intrigue, murder plots -- and worst of all for the conservative church, accusations of homosexuality. According to at least one observer, it may never recover. By Mike Eckel, Eka Kevanishvili, and Lela Kunchulia
Amid Torture Claims, Iranian Lawmakers Push For Ban On TV 'Confessions'
Some legislators want to discourage Iran's state broadcaster from airing forced confessions from prisoners accused of political and security crimes. The practice was highlighted recently by a former detainee's claim of torture. By Golnaz Esfandiari
Raising A Family In The Shadow Of Bishkek's Garbage Dump
A family of eight lives in a rickety house just meters from a landfill in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. In these adverse conditions, mother Zhazgul Raimbek Kyzy is working to make sure her kids have the opportunities to study that she never had. By Current Time
Its Media Muzzled, Tajikistan Prepares To Extend Ruling Family's Grip On Power
Tajik authorities have stepped up their harassment of nonstate media ahead of next year's elections, with only a few independent outlets still operating. By Matthew Luxmoore
Russian Authorities See 'Violent Sexual Assault' In Video Of Kids Chatting With Gay Man
Russian investigators have opened a criminal case into suspected "violent sexual assault against minors under the age of 14" over a YouTube video series in which children asked questions of a gay man. The creators of the video could face 20 years in prison for their effort to promote tolerance. By Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Robert Coalson
Mammoth Tusks: Big Profits, Lost History
Paleontologists are struggling to salvage precious prehistoric bones discarded by mammoth-ivory hunters in Russia's remote Yakutia region. When hunters extract valuable tusks from the skeletons of the ancient buried animals, they also destroy evidence of past life on Earth. Scientists can't stop this illegal work, but they bargain and scavenge to preserve natural history. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service, Denis Bevz, Harutyun Mansuryan, and Stuart Greer
Rite Turn: 'First Baptism' For Transgender Man In Montenegro's Serbian Orthodox Church
The 19-year-old victim of a hate attack on his own doorstep is thought to be the first transgender person baptized by the vocally anti-LGBT Serbian Orthodox Church after a hushed private ceremony earlier this week. By Predrag Tomovic and Andy Heil
Great Escapes
A look at some of the most extraordinary escapes from behind the Iron Curtain: a Czech who fashioned his own 'Freedom Tank' and crashed through the border; a Ukrainian woman who jumped out of a porthole on a cruise ship and swam to freedom in Australia; a Soviet MiG fighter pilot who flew his top-secret jet to Japan; two Czechs who zip-lined out in electrifying fashion; and a group of West Germans that tunneled into East Germany to extract family and friends. By Michael Scollon