Third Member Of RFE/RL Film Crew Dies After Belarus Road Accident

A third member of an RFE/RL film crew working on a documentary in Belarus has died following a car crash earlier this month.

Relatives of Lyubou Zyamtsova told Current Time that she died in a Minsk hospital on May 22.

A well-known Belarusian documentary filmmaker, Zyamtsova, 28, did not regain consciousness after being hospitalized following the May 14 crash.

Two other members of the film crew she was working with -- director Uladzimer Mikhaylouski, 33, and sound engineer Maksim Haurylenka, 26 -- died in the collision, which occurred outside the southeastern city of Homel.

The filmmakers were returning to Minsk from a video shoot in Homel, where they were gathering material for a program about volunteers assisting medical workers responding to the coronavirus epidemic.

Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has downplayed the pandemic, even staging a parade on May 9 that drew thousands of people to central Minsk to mark the anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II.

The crew was shooting the documentary for Current Time, a 24/7 Russian-language digital and TV network led by RFE/RL, in cooperation with VOA.