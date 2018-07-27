Third Suspect Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Kazakh Olympic Skater

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A third suspect has been arrested in Kazakhstan in connection with the murder of Kazakh Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prosecutor-General Marat Akhmetzhanov said on July 27 that the suspect has been charged with failure to report a crime.

The suspect's name was not released.

Authorities said last week that two suspects, Nuraly Qiyasov and Arman Qudaibergenov, had been detained and charged with Ten's murder.

Ten, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and a silver and bronze medalist at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2013 and 2015, was fatally stabbed in central Almaty on July 19 after he confronted two men who were trying to steal the mirrors off his car.

Thousands of mourners attended Ten's funeral in Almaty on July 21.

He was buried later that day in the nearby town of Druzhba.