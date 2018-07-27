Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Third Suspect Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Kazakh Olympic Skater

Thousands turned out at a funeral ceremony in Almaty on July 21 to bid a final farewell to Kazakhstan's Olympic figure-skating medalist Denis Ten.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A third suspect has been arrested in Kazakhstan in connection with the murder of Kazakh Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prosecutor-General Marat Akhmetzhanov said on July 27 that the suspect has been charged with failure to report a crime.

The suspect's name was not released.

Authorities said last week that two suspects, Nuraly Qiyasov and Arman Qudaibergenov, had been detained and charged with Ten's murder.

Ten, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and a silver and bronze medalist at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2013 and 2015, was fatally stabbed in central Almaty on July 19 after he confronted two men who were trying to steal the mirrors off his car.

Thousands of mourners attended Ten's funeral in Almaty on July 21.

He was buried later that day in the nearby town of Druzhba.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG