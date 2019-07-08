Accessibility links

Russia

Thirty Missing Siberian Flood Victims Rescued Alive

Local residents navigate the flood waters in Oktyabrsky in the Irkutsk region.

MOSCOW -- Rescue workers in Russia's Siberian Irkutsk Oblast have located and rescued 30 people who had been listed as missing after flooding struck the region in late June.

The regional government announced on July 7 that 11 people remain missing. Twenty-two people were killed in the flooding. The statement did not provide any details on when the missing people were rescued or their condition.

The flooding affected 107 population centers in the region, inundating more than 10,000 homes and displacing about 33,000 people.

Officials said the cleanup continues as the flood waters recede.

According to preliminary estimates, the floods caused 29 billion rubles ($454 million) in damages.

With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

