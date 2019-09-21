Thousands Hold Anti-Government Protest In Tbilisi

Thousands of people gathered in the center of the Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, to protest against the government and ruling Georgian Dream party on September 20, three months after the violent dispersal of a rally against Russian influence. The protesters blocked traffic in Rustaveli Avenue, the city’s main thoroughfare, showing red cards to Georgian Dream leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire businessman and former prime minister whom critics accuse of ruling the country from behind the scenes.