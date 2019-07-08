Thousands March To Remember Victims Of Srebrenica Massacre

Thousands marched in Bosnia-Herzegovina to remember Bosnian Muslims killed and displaced in the 1995 massacre in the town of Srebrenica. The three-day, 68-kilometer Peace March began on July 8 in the eastern town of Nezuk and will conclude at the memorial to the victims in Potocari. The recently identified remains of 33 victims will be buried in a funeral at the memorial on July 11. In July 1995, some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb troops in the worst mass killing on European soil since World War II.