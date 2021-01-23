Thousands Of Protesters Across Russia's Regions Demand Navalny's Release

Thousands rallied across Russia's regions on January 23 to demand the release of imprisoned opposition leader and Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny. Navalny was jailed upon his return to Moscow last weekend after receiving medical treatment in Germany for Novichok poisoning. There were demonstrations in Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk, Bernaul, Perm, Tomsk, and Ufa, with scuffles with truncheon-wielding police recorded in some of the cities.