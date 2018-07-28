Thousands Of Russians Protest Against Hike In Retirement Age

Tens of thousands of Russians are taking part in rallies across the country to protest against the government’s controversial plan to raise the retirement age.

Russia's Communist Party is the main organizer of the majority of the rallies. But among the participants are supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, representatives of the Open Russia foundation of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, as well as the Levy Front (Left Front) movement and the opposition party Yabloko.

In Moscow, organizers said up to 100,000 people gathered for an authorized rally against the government-backed reform. Observers said the turnout was much lower.

Protests are taking place in dozens of cities and towns across the country.

The bill provides for the retirement age to rise to 65 for men by 2028 and 63 for women by 2034. Currently, the retirement age for men and women is 60 and 55 years, respectively.

The government's plan has prompted protests across Russia since it was announced last month.

More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition against the reform on change.org.

Critics have said that the retirement age in many regions is higher than life expectancy.

Protesters on July 28 called for the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin to resign.

Demonstrators in Moscow chanted "Pension-off Putin!" and carried banners with slogans including, "We want to live on our pensions and not die at work."

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AFP and Reuters