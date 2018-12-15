Thousands Rally In Belgrade Against Serb President Vucic

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Serbian capital of Belgrade on December 15 to express their discontent with the rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The crowd, some blowing whistles, marched through central Belgrade. Some people also wore yellow vests that have become a symbol of resistance for protesters in France.

The protesters stopped by the presidency building urging Vucic to resign.

Thousands also rallied a week ago, protesting after an opposition party leader was beaten. The protesters have dubbed the demonstrations Stop The Bloody Shirts.

"We won't be stopped or silenced," said Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic, whose head was injured in last month's attack in the southern town of Krusevac.

Vucic's opponents have blamed the violence on what they describe as an atmosphere of intimidation and fear that has emerged as a result of the president's populist ruling coalition.

Vucic is a former nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to reform and join the European Union. But critics say Vucic has restricted democratic and media freedoms in the Balkan country, which he has denied.

With reporting from AP