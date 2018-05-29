Thousands Demonstrate In Tehran On Death Of Banned Film Star

A banned film star's death has prompted mass demonstrations in Tehran.

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets on May 27 to pay tribute to Nasser Malek Motiei, who died at age 88.

Malek Motiei was a superstar before the Islamic Revolution, but he disappeared from screens after 1979 like many other pre-revolution artists.

The Islamic regime associated him with Western-style decadence. But his popularity endured, even among young Iranians.

Demonstrators chanted slogans, condemning Iran's Islamic regime for blacklisting Malek Motiei and ignoring him in state-run media.

Witnesses reported that security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

