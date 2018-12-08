Three Civilians Killed In Afghan Roadside Bombing

Three civilians have been killed after their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's western Herat Province, officials said.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said the December 8 attack occurred in the Guzra district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the spokesman, Gelani Farhad, blamed Taliban insurgents, who are active in the area.

In eastern Nangarhar Province, three members of the Islamic State (IS) group were arrested during a military operation in Bahsud district, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Khogyani said one of them is a member of the group's press department who was responsible for IS propaganda in Nangarhar.

Both Taliban and IS militants are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar Province.

There was no immediate statement from the IS group.

In northern Kunduz Province, at least four Taliban insurgents were killed by their own bomb, according to a statement released by the Afghan National Army on December 8.

The blast reportedly took place in the Qala-e Zal district as they tried to plant it and it detonated.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP