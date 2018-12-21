Accessibility links

Three Kazakh Men Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In High-Profile Terror Trial

Kenzhebek Abishev, Oralbek Omyrov, and Almat Zhumagulov in court in October.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Three Kazakh men in a high-profile terrorism trial have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

On December 21, a court in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city found Kenzhebek Abishev, Oralbek Omirov, and Almat Zhumaghulov guilty of disseminating terrorism.

Zhumaghulov was also found guilty of inciting ethnic hatred.

Zhumaghulov, 44, and Omirov, 48, were sentenced to eight years in prison and Kenzhebek Abishev, 52, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

They were arrested in November 2017 and charged with disseminating religious extremism and terrorism.

All three are residents of Almaty.

Prosecutors said the three men planned an armed holy war, or jihad, by spreading the ideas of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) -- a movement founded by fugitive tycoon Mukhtar Ablyazov, which was branded as terrorist and banned by Kazakh authorities in March.

Ablyazov has been a vocal critic of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty when the trial started on October 1 and called the case against them politically motivated.

Only one of them, Zhumaghulov, said he shares the ideas of Ablyazov's DVK.

In late November, Zhumaghulov and Omirov slashed their forearms arms during their trial in protest against their trial.

The Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights has designated Zhumaghulov, Omirov, and Abishev as political prisoners.

