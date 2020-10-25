Three Missing After Blast On Russian Tanker In Sea Of Azov

Three crew members are missing after an explosion on a Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov, the Russian civil-defense authority has said.

The explosion on the oil tanker General Hazi Aslanov, sailing under the Russian flag from the Kavkaz port to Rostov-on-Don without cargo, occurred on October 24.

There were 13 crew on board. Ten of them were rescued.

The authority said on October 25 that seven vessels and more than 200 rescuers were taking part in the search operation, but there was no risk of oil leaking.

The ship, which was incapable of maneuvering, had been towed.

The cause of the blast is unclear.

Based on reporting by dpa and TASS