A court in Russia's autonomous republic of Bashkortostan has ordered the arrests of three police officers in the regional capital, Ufa, on suspicion of raping a colleague.

The Kirov District court in Ufa ruled on November 2 that the police chiefs of the Ufa and Karmaskaly districts and the chief of the migration department of Ufa must be held in pretrial detention until December 31.

The three men are suspected of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman who works at the Ufa police department as an investigator.

On November 1, Bashkortostan's Interior Ministry announced that all three suspects in the case were dismissed from the republic's police force.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said investigators from the ministry have been sent to Bashkortostan to look into the case.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS