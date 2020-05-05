Accessibility links

Iran

Three Revolutionary Guards Reported Killed In Western Iran

Gunmen have killed three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a shoot-out near the country's western border with Iraq, Iranian media report.

The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said on May 5 that the killed included a colonel.

It said “several counterrevolutionaries” were also killed in the fighting near the Kurdish town of Divandarreh, about 60 kilometers from the Iraqi border.

No details were given on the affiliation of the gunmen.

The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

Based on reporting by AP and RFE/RL’s Radio Farda

