Russian Ships Visit Philippines As President Vows To Diversify Away From U.S.

Three Russian navy ships arrived in the Philippines on October 20 and two others are expected over the weekend to deliver donated military equipment, officials said.

It is Russia's third naval visit since Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte took office vowing to diversify the country's ties away from the United States and toward China and Russia.

Three Russian anti-submarine ships docked in Manila in time for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's coming visit to the country, said Rear Admiral E. Mikhailov, the task force commander.

Two other vessels will be arriving on October 21 at the port of Subic Bay northwest of Manila to unload donated military equipment, the Philippine Navy said in a statement.

Shoigu will be attending next week's meeting of 10 Southeast Asian defense ministers with counterparts from other countries,including the U.S., Russia and China.

The Navy said the donated equipment would be handed over to Duterte, who earlier said Russia would provide 5,000 assault rifles.

"I am assuring you that we will do our best to make this port call a significant contribution to the strengthening of friendly ties and cooperation between our two nations in the interest of security and stability in the region," Mikhailov said.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the Russian navy will allow local residents of Manila to take tours of the large anti-submarine vessel Admiral Panteleyev during its stay in Manila.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS

