Three Russian Border Guards Wounded By North Korean Poachers

Three Russian border guards were wounded by armed North Korean poachers who were illegally fishing in Russian waters.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on September 17 that the incident occurred after the border guards encountered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats in Russian territorial waters off the Sea of Japan.

More than 45 armed crew members fired at the Russian soldiers, wounding three of them.

The FSB said 21 North Korean nationals and the two schooners were taken into Russian custody, while the others fled the scene in motorboats.

Russian news agencies quoted officials at the Foreign Ministry as saying that North Korean Charge d'Affaires Zin Jong Hep was summoned over the incident.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS