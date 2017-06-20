Three Russian Teens Missing After Boat Capsizes On Lake Ladoga In Karelia

A boat with five teenagers on board capsized on Lake Ladoga in the Karelian republic outside St. Petersburg on the evening of June 19, and three of them are missing, Karelian authorities told Russian news agencies.

The boat carrying teenagers aged 16 to 18 who were on a fishing trip turned over near the community of Impilahti, prompting urgent efforts by volunteers and authorities to rescue them.

Two of the teens managed to reach shore without serious injuries, but search parties have not been able to locate the other three. At least one of the missing teens is believed to have drowned.

Interfax quoted a Karelian prosecutor's office spokesperson as saying all three missing teens likely drowned.

A crisis center was set up at the scene.

A similar incident occurred on Lake Syamozero in Karelia a year ago in June 2016, when 47 children and four adults accompanying them went on a boat cruise. A storm capsized the boat, and 14 children drowned.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax

