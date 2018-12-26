Three Soldiers Injured As Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles

Syrian state media says the country's air defenses have downed several Israeli missiles in a wave of attacks that injured three soldiers.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported on December 25 that most of the missiles fired from Israeli jets were intercepted before reaching their targets.

"Our air defenses confronted hostile missiles launched by Israeli war planes from above the Lebanese territories and downed most of them before reaching their targets," SANA quoted a military source as saying. The source added that an arms depot was hit and three soldiers were injured in the attack.

The Israeli Army only noted on its official Twitter account that "an IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] aerial defense system activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria," while the U.K.-based monitoring group The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the missiles were launched from above Lebanese territories and targeted western and southwestern Damascus rural areas.

Syria has been engulfed in a bloody civil war since 2011 with Russia and Iran backing President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel has become alarmed at Tehran's increased power in the country and has struck targets it says are Iranian deployments.

Based on reporting by Sana, Reuters, and TASS