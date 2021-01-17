Three Turkmen Border Guards Killed In Helicopter Crash

Three Turkmen border guards were killed when their military helicopter crashed into a high-voltage power transmission tower near the border with Iran, eyewitnesses said.

The crash took place late January 14 near the village of Yashlyk, located some 60 kilometers from the capital, Ashgabat.

A border guard officer, who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity, said all three on board the helicopter were killed, including a captain.

Eyewitnesses told RFE/RL that they believed that the military helicopter crashed due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Turkmen authorities have not commented on the crash.

Officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation rarely announce the deaths of military personnel.