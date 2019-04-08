Three U.S. Soldiers, One American Contractor Killed In Afghanistan

Three U.S. service members and an American contractor have been killed in a roadside bombing near the main U.S. air base in Afghanistan, U.S. forces in Afghanistan said on April 8.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.



The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission said in a statement the four Americans were killed on April 8 near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.



Three American soldiers were wounded in the blast and are receiving medical treatment, the statement also said.



It said that the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.



The Taliban said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car near the NATO base in Bagram district, in the Parwan Province.

Based on reporting by AP and stripes.com