U.S. Secretary Of State Tillerson Denies Rumors He Is Leaving Job

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has denied news reports that he was considering leaving his post, saying he is "not going anywhere."

Washington has been rife with rumors this week that Tillerson would soon leave his post due to frustration with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the White House.

The State Department had previously denied the rumors, but Tillerson's remarks to reporters at the department were the first to address them directly.

"I'm not going anywhere," Tillerson said on July 26, adding that he would stay at his post "as long as the president lets me."

Asked about his relationship with Trump, Tillerson said "it's good."

