News
Global Tire Manufacturer Continental Says In 'Controlled Withdrawal' From Russia
Leading global tire-producing company Continental says it is planning a "controlled withdrawal" from the Russian market and is in "advanced" talks on selling its plant just outside Moscow. The company's chief executive officer, Nikolai Setzer, said in a statement on March 8 that the main reason for the move was Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely after Moscow launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Former Kazakh Defense Minister Gets 12 Years In Prison Over 2022 Deadly Unrest
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former defense minister, Murat Bektanov, who was detained after unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly unrest in January 2022, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
State-run media reported on March 9 that a court in the capital, Astana, sentenced Bektanov on February 24 after finding him guilty of abuse of office. According to the reports, the trial was held behind closed doors and the information about Bektanov's verdict and sentence was not made public earlier due to classified materials in the case.
Bektanov was arrested in mid-February last year and initially charged with failing to act during the unrest that shook the energy-rich Central Asian nation in early January 2022. The charge was later changed to abuse of office.
At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest. Domestic and international human rights organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the deaths and reports about severe beating and torture of demonstrators by police.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, 2022, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen early last year over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev relatives and allies.
Rights Watchdog Says Global Freedom Declined For 17th Year
Global freedoms declined for a 17th consecutive year in 2022 as the struggle for democracy approaches a turning point amid a curtailment of freedom of expression in countries such as Russia and Iran.
Human rights watchdog Freedom House said in its annual report on freedoms around the world, released on March 9, that the number of countries to score zero for freedom of expression rose on the year to 33 from 14, with media freedom coming under pressure in at least 157 countries and territories during 2022.
The report showed the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway, and Finland were the most free in the world with scores of 100, while Tibet Syria, and South Sudan were the worst, scoring only 1 point. Turkmenistan placed next to last with a score of 2.
"The most serious setbacks for freedom and democracy were the result of war, coups, and attacks on democratic institutions by illiberal incumbents," it said.
The report singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin's "authoritarian regime" for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 "in a bid to scuttle that country’s hard-won democratic progress."
"Whatever false justifications for this war of aggression have been promulgated by the Kremlin’s state-controlled media, its clear purpose is to remove the elected leadership in Kyiv and deprive Ukrainians of their fundamental right to free self-government," the report, which ranks Russia as "not free," said.
"In his desire to destroy democracy in Ukraine and deny Ukrainians their political rights and civil liberties, Putin has caused the deaths and injuries of thousands of Ukrainian civilians as well as soldiers on both sides, the destruction of crucial infrastructure, the displacement of millions of people from their homes, a proliferation of torture and sexual violence, and the intensification of already harsh repression within Russia," it added.
The decline in freedoms in Russia appeared to influence its neighbors as well, the report showed, noting that three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, "authoritarianism dominates Eurasia."
The report showed that no formerly Soviet countries were designated as "free," aside from the three Baltic states -- Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, all of which are European Union and NATO members.
"This lack of democratic governance has destabilized the region, as strongman rulers use military force to lash out at their neighbors and smother domestic dissent," the report said.
In addition to Turkmenistan lingering at the bottom of the table, Tajikistan had a score of 7, followed by Belarus and Afghanistan (8) and Azerbaijan (9). Uzbekistan and Iran had scores of 12, while Russia scored 16 points.
"The limited space for free media in Eurasia has diminished further due to new criminal laws and legislative restrictions," the report said.
Still, it lauded the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia for "declining to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory" and for complying with international sanctions imposed against Russian banks.
The same, however, could not be said for Belarus, Freedom House noted.
Belarus, which authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has closely aligned with Russia during the war against Ukraine, was tied for eighth worst in terms of freedoms, sharing the spot with Afghanistan, which saw Taliban militants seize power in 2021 after international forces withdrew from the country.
On the other end of the report, Kosovo was praised for being one of the most improved countries in terms of freedom, being given the designation as "partly free."
Freedom House noted that while Iran, which has been roiled by unrest over a lack of freedoms and poor living conditions for almost a year, holds elections regularly, "they fall short of democratic standards" due in part to the influence of the hard-line Guardian Council, an unelected body that disqualifies all candidates "it deems insufficiently loyal to the clerical establishment."
"Ultimate power rests in the hands of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the unelected institutions under his control. These institutions, including the security forces and the judiciary, play a major role in the suppression of dissent and other restrictions on civil liberties," it said.
Taliban Governor Of Afghan Province Killed In Blast
The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh Province was killed in a blast at his office on March 9, officials said.
"Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, has been killed in an explosion this morning," the province's Taliban police spokesman Asif Waziri told RFE/RL.
Two other people were killed in the attack and two were wounded, Waziri said. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Some local media reports said more than 30 people were wounded by the blast and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The Taliban-led government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that Muzammil was "martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam" and said that an investigation into the attack has been opened.
Muzammil is one of the highest-ranking Taliban officials to be killed since the group returned to power in August 2021.
No group has claimed responsibility so far, but after returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State that has emerged as the Taliban's main rival in the war-wracked country.
Muzammil was appointed governor of Balkh last year after holding the same position in the eastern Nangarhar Province, where he coordinated a crackdown on IS militants.
IS-K has staged several attacks in Afghanistan recently, including one in January in which a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul.
Last month, Taliban security forces claimed to have killed two senior IS-K members.
Qari Fateh, the regional IS-K intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS-K member in a Kabul raid on February 27, the Taliban-led government said.
Another senior IS-K leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was reportedly killed in a previous raid in Kabul.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Launches More Deadly Air Strikes On Ukrainian Cities As Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Disconnected From Grid
Russia has launched a massive wave of air strikes on Ukraine, authorities reported on March 9, causing casualties and multiple power cuts across the country and halting the power supply of the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya as the battle for Bakhmut in the east raged on.
At least four people were killed in the strikes on the western city of Lviv, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"At this moment, we know about four dead adults: two men and two women. They were at home when the missile hit. The debris is still being sorted. There may be other people under the rubble," Kozytskiy said, adding that three residential buildings had been destroyed.
One person was killed and two were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.
At least two people were injured in a strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, as air-raid sirens sounded across the capital and electricity and heating supplies were interrupted.
"Sviatoshyn district. All emergency services rushing to the place. Cars are burning in the yard of one of the residential buildings. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters. Two victims in Sviatoshyn district. Medics are providing help on the spot," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
Klitschko said the Holosiyivskiy district of the capital was also hit, without providing further details.
The northern city of Zhytomyr was targeted by a swarm of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones overnight, Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlin said. No casualties were reported, Sukhomlin said, but utilities were interrupted.
"There is no water coming out of the taps, most of the houses in the city have no electricity -- all this after the night attack on Zhytomyr by the Shaheds," said Sukhomlin in a video message.
Russian strikes also targeted the Odesa and Kharkiv regions, local authorities reported, causing power outages and damaging railway infrastructure.
Russia will be held responsible for "terrorizing civilians," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned in an online statement.
"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was cut off from the country's electricity grid by the Russian missile attack and the plant is currently running on 18 diesel generators, said Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Enerhoatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.
The IAEA said eight of the 20 diesel generators at the plant were providing "essential" power while the other generators are in standby mode. It said in a statement that there is enough diesel on site for 15 days of operation and that two out of the plant's six reactors were shut down.
WATCH: Ukrainian emergency services hold a nuclear disaster drill in the country's Zaporizhzhya region after repeated shelling at the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Enerhoatom said the plant's fifth and sixth reactors had been shut down and the diesel generators that keep the plant running have enough fuel for only 10 days.
It is the first time since November 23 that the plant, which is under Russian control but is being operated by Ukrainian technicians, has lost all power.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned about the risks posed by such shutdowns.
"Each time we are rolling a dice," said Grossi. "And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out."
Russian-installed authorities in the Moscow-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region said the incident was "a provocation" by Ukraine.
The fresh wave of Russian strikes came as Ukrainian forces were under increasing pressure in Bakhmut, where a fierce battle for the control of the city in the eastern Donetsk city has been going on for months.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 110 attacks in the area, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin.
Both sides are believed to have suffered heavy losses in the battle for the city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000, but has now largely been deserted as civilians fled the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that Russian forces, despite incurring serious losses, may still be on the verge of taking Bakhmut.
Military experts say Bakhmut has little strategic value for Russia, which is aiming for a much-needed symbolic victory after suffering several setbacks in the last several months.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on March 8 that Ukraine's longtime resistance in Bakhmut should be considered a "victory."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgia Withdraws Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law After Violent Protests
TBILISI -- Georgia's ruling party, in the face of two days of violent protests and sharp criticism from the West, says it is withdrawing its controversial "foreign agents" legislation from parliament.
"As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported," the Georgian Dream party said in a statement on its website on March 9.
The initial protests erupted as lawmakers took up the controversial foreign agents law on March 7. The proposed legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a hastily called first reading on March 7, would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as foreign agents.
Some have likened the bill to legislation passed in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared as foreign agents, a label that stigmatizes them and forces them to submit to audits. Later revisions of the law targeted foreign-funded media.
WATCH: Protesters clash with police on the streets of Tbilisi as they demonstrate against the proposed foreign agents law.
The bill sparked an outpouring of anger among Georgians that resulted in two days of protests that were met by security forces and police with volleys of tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
Protesters were heard chanting "No to the Russian law" and singing the Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU anthems. One banner held during the renewed protests, which took place on International Women’s Day, said: "Women against total control."
Dozens of people were detained, and the Interior Ministry said at least 50 police officers had been injured in the clashes.
Georgian Dream said in its statement the bill had been "represented in a bad light and in a misleading way," adding that it would launch public consultations to "better explain" the law's purpose.
Officials from opposition parties, speaking after the bill was withdrawn, said protests would continue until the government formally denounced the foreign agents bill altogether and released all those detained during protests. Georgia's opposition has often criticized Georgian Dream for being too closely aligned with Moscow, which backs separatists in the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Wedged in the Caucasus between Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the country of 3.7 million people has experienced several bouts of political upheaval since leaving the Soviet Union in 1991 to become independent.
"The protest is not just about the bill, but about the Russian nature of the Georgian Dream. There is no trust towards them or their word, and track record serves as the empirical proof. There is no legal mechanism to withdraw the draft," Helen Khoshtaria, founder of the Droa party, said on Twitter.
Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a member of the European Parliament for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) added: "I welcome the pledge of the Georgian Dream to withdraw their dangerous Kremlin-inspired 'foreign agents' law but we will keep watching until it is actually withdrawn in Parliament."
President Salome Zurabishvili had said she will veto the bill, although parliament could have overriden her veto.
The introduction of the legislation prompted rebukes of Georgia from several corners, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States.
The EU's delegation to Georgia said in a tweet that it welcomed the announcement by Georgian Dream, which it had previously said raised serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia.
"We encourage all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms, in an inclusive & constructive way and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status," it said.
Georgia has been moving toward joining the European Union but EU officials said the foreign agents law would complicate the country's membership path. Last year, the bloc declined to grant candidate status to Georgia, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Warns Of Aid Cuts Over Taliban Crackdown On Women's Rights
The UN envoy in Afghanistan warned on March 8 that a Taliban crackdown on women's rights is likely to lead to a drop in aid and development funding in the country. The UN has asked for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where two-thirds of the population -- some 28 million people -- need it to survive, said Roza Otunbaeva. But she told the UN Security Council that providing that assistance had been put at risk by the Taliban's bans on women attending high school and university, visiting parks, and working for aid groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S., European Powers Express Alarm At Iran Enriching Uranium To 84 Percent
The United States and Europe's top powers on March 8 expressed alarm at Iran having produced a small amount of uranium enriched to 84 percent purity -- close to weapons grade -- and said Iran must explain how it happened. The UN nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent at Fordow, a site dug into a mountain and the second place where it is continuously enriching uranium to up to 60 percent. Weapons grade is around 90 percent. The so-called spike is large, but it remains unclear whether it was accidental. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Agrees To Push Ahead On Joint Arms Buying To Aid Ukraine
European Union countries agreed on March 8 to speed up supplies of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine, but they still have to work out how to turn these aims into reality. Under a plan drawn up by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv while another 1 billion euros would fund joint the procurement of new shells. Borrell said after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm that the plan could be finalized on March 20. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Broadcaster Airs Rare All-Female Panel To Discuss Rights On Women's Day
Afghan broadcaster Tolo News aired an all-female panel in its studio with an audience of women to mark International Women's Day on March 8, a rare broadcast since the Taliban took over and many female journalists left the profession or started working off-air. A survey by Reporters Without Borders last year found that more than 75 percent of female journalists had lost their jobs since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021. With surgical masks covering their faces, the panel of three women and one female moderator discussed the position of women in Islam. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Agency Calls For Probe As Iranian Students Protest Suspected 'Poisonings'
The United Nations education and cultural agency UNESCO has called for an investigation into the suspected poisoning of schoolchildren in Iran as university students gathered to protest against the outbreak of a wave of mysterious illness that has resulted in scores of people being hospitalized across the country.
Videos and photos published on social media on March 8 showed students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and AmirKabir University of Technology staging on-campus protests as the government's slow response to the crisis fuels speculation over what could have caused more than 5,000 students, mainly girls, to have fallen ill.
Some reports indicated that security forces at Allameh Tabatabai University sparked a conflict with the students.
The United Students Telegram channel released images of the altercation, which show a security officer at Allameh Tabatabai University confiscating signs with the slogan "Women, Life, Freedom" from students and then kicking them.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
UNESCO said it “urges thorough investigations and immediate actions to protect schools and facilitate the return of affected students.”
“I am deeply concerned about the reported poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran over the past three months. This is a violation of their right to safe education,” UNESCO head Audrey Azoulay added.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) announced on March 7 that the health condition of student Asra Abbasnejad in the western Iranian city of Divandarreh in Kurdistan Province is deteriorating.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents but few details have been made public.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was arrested on March 5. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders on March 8 called for his release.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik State Committee For National Security Detains Journalist Khurshed Fozilov
PANJAKENT, Tajikistan -- Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security has detained journalist Khurshed Fozilov on unspecified charges in the northeastern city of Panjakent, his mother says.
Aziza Numonova told RFE/RL on March 8 that her son had been detained two days earlier at Panajakent's Directorate of Labor, Migration and Employment, where he has worked on a contractual basis since January. Numonova added that she was allowed to see her son the previous day, but he could not tell her the exact charges he faces.
Fozilov, a 37-year-old father of three, is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the independent website Akhbor, which is based abroad.
He often covered social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in the region, and was critical of the local government. He has been very active on social media networks as well.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven years to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement in the activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and governments of the United States and the European Union have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and Not Free in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Russian Blogger Jailed For Covering Ukraine War Recognized As A Prisoner Of Conscience By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has recognized as a prisoner of conscience Moscow student Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel who was sentenced on March 6 to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. In a March 8 statement, the rights watchdog said "Ivanov’s case is another demonstration of the brutal repression of anti-war dissent by Russian authorities." The charge against Ivanov stemmed from his social media posts about Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/L's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine And UN Chief Call For Black Sea Grain Deal Extension
Ukraine's president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on March 8 for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia's invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks with Guterres in Kyiv that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was necessary for the world. Guterres underlined the importance of the deal to global food security and food prices. The 120-day deal, initially brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and extended in November, will be renewed on March 18 if no party objects. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Iranian Activist Calls On Women To 'Conquer' Streets With Female Symbols
Prominent human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi has called on Iranian women to flood the country's streets with female symbols to mark International Women's Day amid monthslong anti-regime protests sparked in large part by the government's treatment of women.
I ask you to to "conquer the streets with feminine and maternal symbols and signs, with the splendor and vitality of women," the Iranian activist wrote in a message on March 8 from Tehran's notorious Evin prison where she is serving a 16-year sentence for establishing and running a human rights movement that campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Mohammadi said in her March 8 message that the government’s brutal crackdown against the protests revealed the country's "significant gap" between the state and women.
“The core issue between the government and women is beyond the realm of politics...The fundamental conflict between the two is in a domain that surpasses the political sphere,” Mohammadi wrote.
“Mahsa’s death is a reflection of the truth and a vivid illustration of why we are battling against the authoritarian religious regime,” she added.
Several other Iranians also published messages on social media noting the added significance of International Women's Day in Iran this year given the prominent role women are playing in the protests.
“From the day when women became scouts, girls burned their scarves of captivity, and boys and men stood shoulder to shoulder, the breaths of the child-murdering government became numbered,” activist and journalist Masih Alinejad wrote on Twitter.
The authorities have responded to the unrest over Amini's death with a deadly crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungarian Lawmakers Give No Date For Nordic NATO Ratification
Hungarian ruling party lawmakers visiting Finland and Sweden would not confirm a date for parliament's pending ratification of the two Nordic countries' NATO admission. Sweden and Finland applied last year for membership of the transatlantic military alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All 30 NATO members must ratify the applications. Hungary and Turkey have held back their approvals. "This is a promising beginning, which however does not suggest when and what the decision will be made," Csaba Hende, deputy parliament speaker representing the Fidesz party, told Reuters after meeting Finnish lawmakers in Helsinki. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO Chief Admits Bakhmut May Fall 'In Coming Days'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting. "What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said in Stockholm. "They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days." He insisted that "it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war."
EU Court Removes Prigozhin's Mother From Ukraine Sanctions List
The EU General Court has annulled Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chief of the Wagner mercenary group that is spearheading Moscow's war in eastern Ukraine.
The EU sanctions, which were first initiated after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, included a travel ban and potential asset freezes slapped on those involved in Moscow's actions.
Violetta Prigozhina was added to the EU Ukraine sanctions list last year on February 23, the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, together with members of the Russian government, banks, businesspeople, and lawmakers.
In response to a contest filed by Prigozhina, the bloc's second-highest court ruled on March 8 that her inclusion on the sanctions list was based only on her family connection with Prigozhin, which the court said was insufficient proof she was complicit to her son's role in the Ukraine war.
Prigozhin, an oligarch known as "Putin's Chef" due to his onetime Kremlin catering business, is the owner of the infamous private mercenary company Wagner and has been behind Russian "troll factories" aimed at interfering in U.S. elections.
Prigozhin's mercenaries have been heavily involved in the invasion of Ukraine, mainly in the ongoing offensive on the eastern town of Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
The EU, the court said, placed Prigozhina, 83, on the sanctions list on the grounds that she was the owner of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, part of the Concord group founded and owned until 2019 by her son, and also owned other business interests with links to him.
The court said it had established that Prigozhina, although owning shares in Concord, has not been the owner of company since 2017. The EU also failed to prove that Prigozhina owned other ventures linked to her son when the sanctions were adopted.
"Even if [Prigozhin] is responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, the link between Ms. Prigozhina and her son established at the time of the adoption of the contested acts is based solely on their family relationship and is therefore not sufficient to justify her inclusion on the contested lists," the court statement said.
Georgian Security Forces Use Force To Break Up Second Day Of 'Foreign Agent' Law Protests
TBILISI –- Security forces and police have used tear gas and water cannons to break up a second straight day of demonstrations in the Georgian capital against parliament’s move toward approving a controversial "foreign agents" law that critics say mirrors Russian legislation and could push the country toward authoritarianism.
The renewed protests on March 8, called for by opposition parties and activists, brought thousands of demonstrators onto the streets and followed violent clashes between police and protesters the previous day that resulted in dozens of detentions and injuries.
Security forces and police assembled on Tbilisi’s central Freedom Square and began marching toward the heart of the demonstration in front of the parliament building, where participants carried Georgian and EU flags and chanted against the law that has drawn sharp criticism from the West.
The security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, correspondents for RFE/RL’s Georgian Service reported from the scene, and many demonstrators ran for cover in a nearby church and museum or ran down smaller streets to escape.
There were reportedly no signs of demonstrators hurling Molotov cocktails or stones at security forces, as was claimed by the Interior Ministry following the March 7 demonstrations.
Security forces also used force to disperse those demonstrations, which the Interior Ministry later said resulted in the detention of 77 people and left about 50 police officers injured. The ministry did not say how many protesters were injured. Those detained face charges of minor hooliganism and failing to obey the demands of law enforcement officers.
The initial protests erupted as lawmakers took up the controversial "foreign agents" law on March 7. The proposed legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a first reading, would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents."
Some have likened the bill to legislation passed in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared as "foreign agents," a label that stigmatizes them and forces them to submit to audits. Later revisions of the law targeted foreign-funded media.
Protesters at the March 8 demonstrations were heard chanting "No to the Russian law" and singing the Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU anthems. One banner held during the renewed protests, which took place on International Women’s Day, said: "Women against total control."
The second straight day of protests was called for by Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the main opposition United National Movement (ENM), and rights groups had also planned to hold further actions outside of parliament later in the day.
Social media footage also showed smaller protests held in Georgia’s second-largest city, Batumi.
The leader of the right-wing, libertarian Girchi party, Zurab Japaridze, was among those detained on March 7 and was severely beaten by police, according to his lawyer, Vakho Barabashvili.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called for restraint from both sides on March 8, telling reporters that “we urge the government of Georgia to respect the freedom of peaceful assembly and peaceful protests.”
"We are standing with the people of Georgia and the aspirations that they have," Price said.
In a joint statement on March 8, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania called on the Georgian government "to respect the right of people to a peaceful protest."
"The first reading of the law on foreign agents passed by the Georgian parliament raises serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia. We call on the parliament of Georgia to responsibly assess the real interests of the country and refrain from decisions that may undermine aspirations of Georgia's people to live in a democratic country which is advancing toward the EU and NATO," the statement said.
The United States and the European Union also have criticized the legislation.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify Nika Melia's status in the United National Movement.
Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya Wins Irish Tipperary Peace Award
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was announced as a recipient of the 2022 Tipperary International Peace Award in recognition of her activities for democracy in Belarus, the Tipperary Peace Convention in Ireland said on March 8. Tsikhanouskaya spent time in Tipperary as a child, where she was brought with other children from radiation-hit areas in Belarus following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine in 1986. The prestigious award's past recipients include the late South African president, Nelson Mandela, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and Pakistani girls' rights activist Malala Yousafzai. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Balkars In Russia's North Caucasus Commemorate Victims Of Stalin-Era Deportation
Balkars in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are marking the 79th anniversary of their mass deportation to Central Asia by Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, issued a statement expressing compassion for the relatives of the victims "of arbitrariness and lawlessness." About 38,000 Balkars were deported on March 8, 1944, to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan by Stalin's regime, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany. Those who survived were able to return to the North Caucasus in 1957.
French-Irish Citizen Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Iran As Health Worsens
Iran has sentenced French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6 1/2 years in prison for "providing information to another country," his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months, with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. Phelan, a tourism consultant, was detained in early October as anti-government protests spread across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hundreds March On Women's Day In Kyrgyz Capital And Largest Kazakh City Demanding Equal Rights
BISHKEK -- Hundreds of activists in Kyrgyzstan -- which the United Nations has chided for having issues with gender-based violence -- have rallied to demand equal rights for women as they mark International Women's Day.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Sports Palace in the center of the capital, Bishkek, on March 8 and marched to the monument of Urkia Salieva, a figure of female emancipation in the Central Asian country, held posters with slogans such as "Free woman means prosperous Kyrgyzstan," "Boss, hands off my body," and "We don't need your flowers, we need rights!"
The activists demanded the government set up a national plan on measures to stop domestic violence and bride snatching, toughen punishment for violence against women, establish special state-sponsored crisis centers in each district of the country, and tighten legislation securing education and medical services for all girls and women.
Police accompanied the march but did not interfere.
The march was organized by the Bishkek Female Initiatives group. Mostly peaceful marches demanding rights for women have been held in the Kyrgyz capital on March 8 for several years.
The country has witnessed several deadly, high-profile cases of bride snatching and domestic violence in recent years. The Interior Ministry says more than 10,000 cases of domestic violence against women are registered officially each year.
Last year, the United Nations called on Kyrgyzstan to intensify its curbing of violence against women and girls, saying that despite recent efforts made by the state to promote gender equality, perpetrators of violence against women and girls continued to enjoy impunity.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, hundreds of men and women rallied in Mahatma Gandhi Park in the country's largest city, Almaty, on March 8 demanding women's right to be respected and an end to violence against them.
In another rally in Almaty, dozens of women demanded a lowering of the retirement age for women to 58 years from 63 and a nationwide mass amnesty for women serving prison terms for various crimes, including excessive self-defense.
With reporting by KazTAG
UN Believes Video Of Ukrainian Soldier's Killing 'May Be Authentic'
The UN Human Rights Office said on March 8 that it believes that a viral video showing what it called the apparent execution of a captured soldier after saying "Glory to Ukraine" may be authentic. "We are aware of this video posted on social media that shows a Ukrainian soldier hors de combat apparently being executed by Russian armed forces. Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic," a spokeswoman told AFP.
Putin's Cellist Friend Moved Millions Through Swiss Bank Accounts, Prosecutors Say
A concert cellist linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors alleged at the opening of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him. Prosecutors say that Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of Putin according to the indictment, deposited millions of francs in accounts between 2014 and 2016. The four bankers appeared at Zurich District Court at the start of their trial on March 8, accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions. The bankers -- three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss -- deny the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Donbas Fighting 'Painful, Challenging' As Bakhmut Defenders Struggle To Hold On2
Ukraine Demands Investigation After Video Appears To Show Russians Killing POW3
If Bakhmut Falls: What The Battle For A City Of Little Military Significance Means For The Ukraine War4
The Moment A Russian Tank Fired Straight At A Ukrainian Cameraman5
Satellite Images Reveal How Russia's Invasion Has Devastated The Environment In Ukraine6
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media7
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law8
Ukraine Says Bakhmut Still Under Its Control As Russians Vow To Take City; EU Agrees On Ammunition For Kyiv9
Iran Announces Discovery Of Large Lithium Deposit10
Ukraine Again Denies Role In Nord Stream Sabotage, EU Urges Caution
Subscribe