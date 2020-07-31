'Tired Of Being Afraid': Tens Of Thousands Rally For Opposition In Belarus
Some 60,000 people joined an opposition rally in Belarus, where presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was "tired of being afraid" and wanted to bring about peaceful change in the country. Tsikhanouskaya also dismissed the suggestions by investigators that her husband was connected to an alleged plot involving Russian mercenaries to destabilize Belarus ahead of the country's August 9 presidential election.