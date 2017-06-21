Abbey Road Sculpture Installed In Siberian University Campus

A new sculpture composition reproducing the famous staged street crossing depicted on The Beatles’s Abbey Road album cover has been installed in the campus of the Tomsk State University (TSU) in Russia's Siberia.

The sculpture by local artist Anton Gnedykh was unveiled on June 20 to mark the launch of the university’s application season, TSU said on its website.

In the sculpture composition, the four members of the British group -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr – appear to be heading to the university's main building.

The Abbey Road pedestrian crossing that appeared on the cover of the 1969 album was included to the list of objects of Britain's culture heritage in 2010.

