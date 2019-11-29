Top Iraqi Cleric Condemns Use Of Lethal Force Against Protesters

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has condemned the use of lethal force against anti-government protesters and also urged demonstrators to reject acts of violence and vandalism.

Sistani also called on parliament to drop its support for the current cabinet amid protests that have left at least 350 people dead and thousands wounded since they began in early October.

"The parliament, from which this current government is drawn, is asked to reconsider its choice in this regard and act according to Iraq's interest...to preserve the blood of its children," Sistani said in a sermon delivered by his representative in the holy city of Karbala after Friday Prayers on November 29.

Iraqis have been taking to the streets of Baghdad and the country's Shi'ite-majority south to demand more jobs, an end to endemic corruption, and improved public services.

Thousands of protesters regrouped across Iraq's south on November 29, the morning after at least 33 people were killed in one of the bloodiest days of anti-government rallies yet.

On November 28 in the southern city of Nasiriyah, at least 25 people were killed when security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to clear two bridges occupied by protesters, while demonstrators torched a police station, according to medics and security sources.

Reports said live rounds were also fired at Baghdad's Ahrar Bridge as protesters tried to cross toward the Green Zone that hosts parliament and government buildings. Four people were reported killed.

Four more people were reported killed in clashes the southern city of Najaf.

The Iraqi military said on November 28 that "crisis cells" were set up in several provinces to try to "impose security and restore order."

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters