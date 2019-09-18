Top Kyiv City Official In 'Serious' Condition After Attack

KYIV -- A deputy chief of the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) has been hospitalized in "serious" condition after being assaulted by an unidentified attacker.

Volodymyr Slonchak's spokeswoman, Halyna Shpak, said on September 18 that her boss was assaulted the night before, suffering head injuries.

"At this point, the condition of the deputy chief of the Kyiv City State Administration is serious. He received 14 stitches to his head," Shpak added.

Kyiv police officials said earlier on September 18 that they were investigating the attack on a KMDA deputy chief, but they did not release the name of the official.