Top Russian, NATO Generals To 'Discuss Syria, Europe' In Baku

Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's military General Staff, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Curtis Scaparrotti are due to meet in Azerbaijan to discuss Syria, Russian news agencies report, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Gerasimov has arrived in Baku ahead of the April 19 meeting that is also expected to discuss NATO and Russian military activity in Europe.

A diplomatic source in Brussels was quoted by TASS as saying that Gerasimov and Scaparotii would discuss ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and NATO.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that while in Baku, Gerasimov would be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS