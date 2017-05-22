Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 21st week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Children participate in open-air mass tae kwon do classes at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg. (AFP/Olga Maktseva)
2
An Afghan National Army soldier fires his weapon after an attack by Islamic State militants in the Chapahar district of Nangarhar Province. (epa/Ghulamullah Habibi)
3
Members of the Russian Young Pioneers attend a ceremony organized by the Communist Party welcoming new members to the organization in Red Square in Moscow. The organization, a relic of the Soviet era, was an element of communist education and propaganda at school. Russian schools are currently reviving and promoting the moral values of the pioneer organizations. (epa/Sergei Ilnitsky)
4
Afghan children walk past security personnel as they leave a village during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar Province. (AFP/ Noorullah Shirzada)
5
Belarusian honor guards perform during the opening ceremony of the MILEX-2017 international military exhibition in Minsk. Over 140 companies and enterprises from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, Germany, and Slovakia participated. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)
6
A musician plays a piano on the shore of a lake on the outskirts of Minsk. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)