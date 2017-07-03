Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 27th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
An Afghan woman collects water from a hand pump in Mazar-e Sharif in Ghazni Province. (AFP/Farshad Usyan)
2
Belarusian honor guards perform during a parade marking Independence Day in Minsk. Independence Day in Belarus is celebrated on the day of the liberation of Belarusian territory from Nazi German troops in 1944. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)
3
Belarusian tractors take part in a parade during events marking Independence Day on July 3 in Minsk. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)
4
A Bosnian Muslim woman breaks off a piece of rock for good luck before commemorating the anniversary of Ajvatovica near the village of Prusac in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Ajvatovica is the largest traditional religious and cultural event of Bosniaks. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
5
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul on July 3. (Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)