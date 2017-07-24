Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 30th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
The shoes of victims are seen on the ground as Afghan residents inspect the site of a car-bomb attack in western Kabul on July 24. At least 24 people were killed and 42 wounded. (AFP/Wakil Kohsar)
An Afghan man looks through the damaged windows of his business near the scene of a suicide car-bomb attack in Kabul on July 24. At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured. (epa/Hedayatullah Amid)
Members of Russian opposition parties take part in a march for a free Internet in central Moscow on July 23. The protest came amid a broad crackdown on online speech in recent years that rights activists say is targeting legitimate dissent under the pretext of battling extremism. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)