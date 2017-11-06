Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 45th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Police officers react during an effort by climate activists to blockade coal operations at the Hambach opencast mine in the Rhineland, prior to a UN climate change conference in Bonn, Germany. (epa-EFE/Philipp Guelland)
2
Antigovernment protesters shout "Democracy is under siege!" in Bucharest, Romania, on November 5. Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered in Bucharest and other cities to protest government plans to introduce legislation they say will weaken efforts to root out corruption. (AP/Andreea Alexandru)
3
Afghan women pick saffron flowers in the Karukh district of Herat. Saffron is seen as an alternative to poppy cultivation. (epa-EFE/Jalil Rezayee)
4
A man pauses to reflect at a mass grave at Kurapaty, near Minsk, on November 5, in memory of the thousands of people who were executed there by the Soviet secret police. At least 30,000 people were killed and buried at the Kurapaty preserve by the Soviet authorities under dictator Josef Stalin in the 1930s and '40s. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
5
Russian riot police detain an opposition activist during an antigovernment rally in central Moscow on November 5. (AFP/Maxim Zmeyev)