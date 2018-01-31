Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the fifth week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Female Peshmerga officers celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the Zakho military academy in Iraq's Kurdistan region. (epa-EFE/Gailan Haji)
2
A masked participant carries a burning mattress during the ancient carnival of Zubieta in the northern Spanish province of Navarra. (AFP/Ander Gillenea)
3
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
4
Afghan children walk during a snowfall on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
5
A nomadic woman looks out from a window of her house in the Talesh area of Iran, close to the Caspian Sea. Due to heavy snow and a shortage of grasses, Talesh nomads descend from the mountains to the foothills in winter and return in late spring. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)
6
Nepali Hindu devotees take part in a bathing ritual on the last day of the monthlong Swasthani Festival in the Hanumante River at Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu. (AFP/Prakash Mathema)
7
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington on January 30. (Reuters/Win McNamee)
8
A Turkish soldier is seen in an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis Province, Turkey. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)
9
Tourists ride camels as they visit the snow-covered desert at Mingsha Shan in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China. (Reuters/Stringer)
10
Riot police detain a protester holding a poster reading "Putin, you are not my president" during a rally in St. Petersburg on January 28 against the Central Election Commission's decision to ban opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's presidential candidacy. (AP/Dmitri Lovetsky)
11
Small trucks loaded with potatoes stand abandoned following air strikes by government forces that hit a vegetable market in the town of Saraqeb in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
12
People gather in a square in Moscow during a rally on January 28 held by supporters of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is calling for a boycott of the March 18 presidential election. (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)
13
A farm worker stacks cauliflower outside Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)
14
Tiwa tribal people carry raw broomsticks (Thysanolaena maxima) from fields in Assam, India. Broom grass has emerged as the most widely cultivated crop in the hills of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. (epa-EFE/Stringer)
15
Members of an internally displaced family warm themselves inside a shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
16
An Afghan boy plays with a balloon distributed by a polio vaccination team during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar. Kandahar has seven new polio cases detected in 2018. Afghanistan is one of two countries -- along with neighboring Pakistan -- where polio is still endemic, crippling hundreds of children every year. (epa-EFE/Muhammad Sadiq)