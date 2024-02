6 Police officers watch a woman laying flowers to pay tribute to Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny at a monument in St. Petersburg on February 18. Russians across the country streamed to ad hoc memorials with flowers and candles to pay tribute to Navalny, the Kremlin's fiercest critic. Navalny, 47, died in prison on February 16 under unclear circumstances. Hundreds have been arrested for paying tribute to his legacy.