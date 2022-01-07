Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Top Tennis Star Djokovic Still In Limbo In Australia As Serbian Supporters Protest

Top Tennis Star Djokovic Still In Limbo In Australia As Serbian Supporters Protest
Embed
Top Tennis Star Djokovic Still In Limbo In Australia As Serbian Supporters Protest

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:26 0:00

The world's top-ranked men's tennis player, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, remains in an immigration center in Melbourne, Australia, as he prepares to challenge a decision that has prevented him from entering the country. Djokovic was detained by border authorities on January 5 on arrival in Melbourne. He earlier stated on social media that he had received a medical exemption to compete in the upcoming Australian Open despite not having proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The events have led to protests in Serbia by his supporters.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG