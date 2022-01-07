Top Tennis Star Djokovic Still In Limbo In Australia As Serbian Supporters Protest

The world's top-ranked men's tennis player, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, remains in an immigration center in Melbourne, Australia, as he prepares to challenge a decision that has prevented him from entering the country. Djokovic was detained by border authorities on January 5 on arrival in Melbourne. He earlier stated on social media that he had received a medical exemption to compete in the upcoming Australian Open despite not having proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The events have led to protests in Serbia by his supporters.