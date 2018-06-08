Top U.S., Russian Generals Discuss European Security, Tensions

The Russian Defense Ministry says the top Russian and U.S. generals discussed security in Europe and a reduction of tensions during a meeting in Helsinki.

Interfax on June 8 said the talks took place between Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s military general staff, and Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The parties discussed various aspects of settling the crisis in Syria, including issues of bilateral relations and prevention of incidents. They noted the importance of prompt stabilization of the situation in the Syrian Arab republic," the Russia ministry said.

"The parties addressed reducing tensions and ensuring security in Europe," it said following the meeting.

U.S. officials did not immediately comment on the discussion between the two generals.

Before the low-key talks, the Finnish military said the talks were designed to prevent regional conflicts from escalating, including those in Syria and Ukraine.

Relations between Moscow and Washington and their militaries were severely damaged in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its aid for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In April, Gerasimov met with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Curtis Scaparrotti in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, as part of efforts to ease tensions.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, Interfax, and The Independent