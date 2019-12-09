Topless Protesters Detained Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Summit In Paris

Two female activists from the Femen movement have protested topless outside the Elysee Palace in Paris ahead of the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy for critical talks on ending five years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

French police quickly whisked the women away as they shouted "Stop Putin's War" near a journalists' entrance to the palace, where the leaders were to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a four-way summit begins later on December 9.

The two women, who also had the slogan painted on their bodies, were detained by police, though it was not clear whether they were arrested.

With reporting by the BBC and Kyiv Post