During Talks With Putin, Kazakh Leader Urges Freeze in Ukraine War

In a face-to-face meeting, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev told Vladimir Putin that it was time to freeze Russia's war in Ukraine. The appeal to the Russian leader came at a summit in Omsk on July 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said "a freeze as such is impossible," adding, "The main condition is that we must achieve our goals." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the Kazakh leader's efforts calling it "a realistic, timely, and wise message."