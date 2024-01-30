News
Corruption Watchdog Warns Of 'Troubling Picture' In Central Asia
Transparency International says its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a "troubling picture" of Central Asia as the region struggles with "dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism, and systemic corruption."
The corruption watchdog released its annual survey on January 30, noting that the average score of 35 out of 100 makes it the second lowest-scoring region in the world.
"Widespread democratic backsliding and weakening justice systems are undermining control of corruption, as institutions like the police, prosecutors, and the courts are often unable to investigate and punish those who abuse their power," a report on the index said.
"Leaders urgently need to strengthen the rule of law, rights, and democracy, but many are systematically attacking them," it added.
Ranking at the bottom in the region, Azerbaijan (23), Tajikistan (20), and Turkmenistan (18) continue to struggle with "severe" corruption issues, Transparency International said. The three countries, along with Afghanistan (20), were in the bottom 36 of the 180 countries surveyed.
The report highlighted the deteriorating situation in Kyrgyzstan (26), which it says has turned from "a bastion of democracy with a vibrant civil society to a consolidated authoritarian regime that uses its justice system to target critics."
The report shows Kyrgyzstan's score going down by five points since 2020.
President Sadyr Japarov’s "repressive and authoritarian governing style defies legal procedures and constitutional norms [and] erodes civil liberties," it said.
"Undue influence on justice – coupled with the ineffective implementation of anti-corruption legislation – is undermining the rule of law and hindering the effective handling of corruption cases. This fosters a culture of impunity for abusers of power throughout the public sector," it added, noting a decline in government transparency and the prevention of journalists and the public from exposing wrongdoing are increasing corruption risks..
Transparency International pointed to Uzbekistan as a bright spot in the region, with the country's score having risen by 15 points over the past decade to 33, with the government being credited for taking key steps include the creation of an anti-corruption agency, strengthening legislation, and liberalizing the economy.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Kyiv Faces Russian Drone Onslaught As Blinken Warns That Ukraine's Gains Are In Danger
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 out of the 35 drones launched by Russia early on January 30, the military said.
The Russian drones targeted the Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
Russian forces also launched 10 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, the military said, adding that there dead and wounded among the civilian population, without giving details.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses had destroyed or intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula and several Russian regions.
Meanwhile, in Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 29 warned that Ukraine's gains over two years of fighting invading Russian troops were all in doubt without new U.S. funding, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited to lobby Congress.
Tens of billions of dollars in aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin's forces grinds on.
Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine's prospects without U.S. approval of the so-called supplemental funding amid reports that some progress was being made on the matter late on January 29.
In Brussels, European Union leaders will restate their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable, and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on February 1, according to draft conclusions of the meeting.
"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text, seen by Reuters, also says.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AFP
- By AFP
Blinken Warns That Gains In Ukraine In Doubt If U.S. Aid Withers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 29 warned that Ukraine's gains over two years of fighting invading Russian troops were all in doubt without new U.S. funding, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited to lobby Congress. Tens of billions of dollars in aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin's forces grinds on. Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine's prospects without U.S. approval of the so-called supplemental funding amid reports that some progress was being made on the matter late on January 29.
Ukraine Continues Improvement In Key Corruption Index
Ukraine continues to improve its standing in Transparency International's Corruption Index, rising to a score of 36, the 11th straight year it has gone up. The watchdog said in its annual report, released on January 30, that despite having to fight a war against invading Russian troops, the country has made progress on judicial reforms as part of its push to join the EU. Russia's score was 26, weakening due to the government's “pervasive control of public institutions [that] facilitates the widespread abuse of power without accountability," the report said. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan were in the bottom 20 of the 180 countries surveyed. Russia placed 141st.
Pakistani Court Sentences Former PM Imran Khan To 10 Years For Revealing State Secrets
A court in Pakistan sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party deputies, to 10 years in prison each, after ruling they were guilty of revealing state secrets.
Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on January 30 at a hearing held inside the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after multiple hearings held on the premises.
Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction.
The PTI said it would challenge the decision and voiced hope the sentence will be suspended.
"We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The current conviction stems from Khan's waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document, referred to as "Cipher," was proof that his ouster had been orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States, both of which have rejected the accusations.
The document has not been made public, but it is apparently a diplomatic cable communication between Islamabad's embassy in Washington and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Despite his being banned from taking part in the upcoming elections, the 71-year-old former cricket superstar and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity in Pakistan.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Names Three Soldiers Killed In Jordan Attack, Points Finger At Iran-Backed Militia
The United States has released the names of the three American soldiers killed by a drone strike in Jordan that Washington has blamed on Iran-backed forces and vowed to respond to the attack, which the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia.
The youngest of the three U.S. troops killed in the attack was 24-year-old Specialist Kennedy Sanders, the Pentagon said, naming the other two as Sergeant William Rivers, 46, and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing. "The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that “we are not looking for a war with Iran." He added, though, that the drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
During a briefing on January 29, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the latest attack carried the "footprints" of the Iran-backed Kataib Hizballah, which is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Iran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is the most powerful group of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias that have claimed more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces since the Gaza war began.
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
Details of the attack remained unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attack is certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iran-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
On January 24, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnapping” at the behest of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message – we will not tolerate this threat," he added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iranian Principal Accused Of Beating 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl After Her Hijab Slipped Off
An elementary school principal beat an 11-year-old Iranian girl for allegedly not adhering to the country’s hijab law because her head scarf slipped off while she was helping during gym class, according to local media.
"My daughter was collecting the sports gear in class when her head scarf unintentionally slipped off," the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper quoted the victim's mother as saying on January 28. The girl's name was not released. "The principal reacted violently, beating her around the neck."
The mother said she filed a complaint with police over the assault, which she said has caused panic attacks and severe anxiety for her child, who has since missed several weeks of school.
The Iranian Forensic Medicine organization confirmed there were signs of physical harm to the girl and suggested compensation and a “need for psychological therapy to address the emotional trauma inflicted on the young girl.”
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest involving the hijab after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a violation allegedly related to her head scarf.
The government responded again by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Trial Begins For Parents Of Child Accused In Serbian School Mass Shooting
BELGRADE -- The trial has begun in a Belgrade court for the father and mother of a 13-year-old accused of opening fire and killing 10 people in a Serbian school last May, a tragedy that led to mass street protests against the culture of violence in the country.
The father, identified as V.K., is charged with a serious crime against general security, suspected of having trained the child on how to handle weapons, as well as failing to provide conditions for guarding firearms, prosecutors said on January 29.
The mother, M.K., is charged with illicit production, possession, and trade of weapons.
Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year sentence for the father and 2 ½ years for the mother.
The child, identified as K.K., is not being prosecuted because of his young age at the time of the shooting.
The indictment also includes charges against the owner and instructor of the shooting club where persecutors allege the father took his underage son to practice shooting on moving targets.
Prosecutors are seeking three years each for the owner and instructor on charges of giving false statements during the investigation.
The trial is closed to the public.
The shooting, and another similar one a day later that took nine lives, shook Serbian society and set off street protests against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, leading to the formation of an opposition political group labeled Serbia Against Violence.
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the second killing, which injured at least 14 people in across three Serbian villages.
After the shootings, the government of Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party responded with a series of measures -- from disarming the population to forming a Council for Combating Bullying.
However, the opposition declared during mass street protests that the government actions were not sufficient and have called on leaders to resign.
Vucic denied that the government was not doing enough to stem violence and blamed foreign actors for the protests.
Latvian Member Of European Parliament Reportedly Leaked Information To Russian Intelligence
Tatjana Zdanoka, a Latvian member of the European Parliament, has been a trusted asset of Russian intelligence for two decades, an investigative report by The Insider, in collaboration with the news site Delfi Estonia, Latvia’s Re:Baltica, and Sweden’s Expressen newspaper, claimed on January 29. The report says leaked emails between Zdanoka and her two Russian case officers include explicit, detailed reports describing her work as a European legislator, particularly as those official duties relate to fostering pro-Kremlin sentiment in the Baltic region. She did not deny the authenticity of the e-mails but did not give detailed comments on their contents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Rights Defender Gregori Vinter Asks Putin To Euthanize Him
Russian paleontologist and human rights activist Gregori Vinter, who was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, has asked President Vladimir Putin to euthanize him "to avoid an excruciating death of diabetes."
Vinter's lawyer, Sergei Tikhonov, on January 28 called the letter written by his client before he was handed his sentence on January 18 "a gesture of despair."
In the letter, Vinter says prisons could not supply the insulin he needs to treat his diabetes, while getting supplies from outside the institution would be impossible because he would have to visit doctors to get prescriptions, something that wouldn't be allowed.
"My experience tells me that without my medicine my life in custody will be very short.... I will face a process of a long and cruel death.... Knowing that as an inmate I will face a mere excruciatingly painful death among the alien, cruel, and absolutely indifferent people of the prison, I ask you to allow a voluntary medical euthanasia for me," Vinter's letter to Putin says.
"Imprisonment for a person like me, a person who survived a stroke, a clinical death during COVID, an attempted murder in 2018, actually means an execution, a public execution accompanied with long-term suffering through a slow and painful death. This is not just 1937 [period of Josef Stalin's great purge] -- it is perverted pathological sadism that is known to the whole world as the Russian Federation's Federal Penitentiary Service."
Prison officials have not commented on Vinter's letter and whether he would have regular access to the medical assistance he needs.
The 55-year-old Vinter is the leader of the For Human Rights group branch in his native city of Cherepovets. His human rights activities in recent years helped to reveal the mass beatings of inmates at a local prison and investigations of the penitentiary’s guards. He also made headlines in 2019 after he led several rallies protesting against the local government's deforestation activities in the region around Cherepovets.
During the pandemic in 2020, Vinter was handed a parole-like two-year sentence over an online post about the transportation of convicts without medical masks and other COVID precautions.
Before the sentence was pronounced, Vinter spent time in a detention center where, he said, investigators tortured him with electricity and broke his leg.
Vinter later told journalists about what he endured in the detention center, which led to a public outcry and investigations of the center's administration.
The case against Vinter was initiated in August 2022 after he posted materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine.
The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner.
U.S., Britain Slap Sanctions Against 11 Iranian Officials Accused Of Attacks On Regime Critics Abroad
The United States and Britain on January 29 announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnappings” at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry. A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
Ukraine Holds Talks With Hungary As Aid Package Hangs In Balance Before EU Summit
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he held "constructive talks" with his Hungarian counterpart as Kyiv looks to ease tensions ahead of a crucial European Union summit next week where it hopes Budapest will withdraw its veto on a massive aid package.
Kuleba and Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on January 29 in the Ukrainian border city of Uzhhorod -- which has a large ethnic-Hungarian population -- saying the talks were marked with "frankness, sincerity, and constructiveness."
Kuleba said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would work on ensuring the rights of ethnic Hungarians inside Ukraine -- a key concern of Budapest's -- and bring "final clarity" to the issue within the next 10 days.
"We agreed on one simple thing. We asked the Hungarian side to provide us with an exhaustive list of questions that it has on the issue of protecting the rights of minority representatives. We have received this list," Kuleba said.
He added that "a significant part of the meeting in Uzhhorod was devoted to the issue of national minorities."
Szijjarto said following the meetings that Hungary is asking Ukraine "to return the rights to its national minority that it enjoyed until 2015."
"We came here to restore good neighborly relations. We have a long way to go, but we are ready to do this work on the Hungarian side. In Zakarpattia [where Uzhhorod is located], Hungarians and Ukrainians live in peace," Szijjarti said.
Yermak, meanwhile, said both sides are interested in holding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as soon as possible, although he did not discuss specifics.
Orban has remained on friendly terms with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago and has opposed a massive EU aid package desired by the Ukrainian leader.
Already tense relations between the two neighbors were further strained when Orban vetoed the aid package for Kyiv in December.
The visit was Szijjarto's first to Ukraine since Russia launched its war against Kyiv. He has been to Moscow several times since February 2022.
Kyiv hopes to unlock an EU aid package worth 50 billion euros ($54.2 billion) at a summit of the bloc scheduled in Brussels for February 1.
However, ahead of the start of the talks in Uzhhorod, Orban's political director Balazs Orban (no relation) signaled a potential change in Hungary's position, saying Budapest now agreed the aid could come from the EU budget after Orban had suggested the EU money should come from a different source.
"Budapest sent a new proposal to Brussels on Saturday, specifying it was now open to using the EU budget for the Ukraine package and even issuing common debt to finance it, if other caveats were added that gave Budapest the opportunity to change its mind at a later date," Balazs Orban said on X.
His statement came after the Financial Times reported on January 29 that Brussels would "sabotage" Hungary's economy if Budapest blocks the aid at a summit this week.
"Now it's crystal clear: This is blackmail and has nothing to do with the rule of law. And now they're not even trying to hide it!" Balazs Orban wrote in reaction to the Financial Times report.
The European Union has rejected the newspaper report, saying member states are not discussing financial coercion to force Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine.
"The document referred to in the Financial Times article is a background note written by the Secretariat of the council under its own responsibility which describes the current status of the Hungarian economy," said a statement by an unnamed senior EU official seen by RFE/RL.
"This is a factual paper which does not reflect the status of the ongoing negotiations. The note does not outline any specific plan relating to the (long-term EU budget) and Ukraine Facility, nor does it outline any plan relating to Hungary," the statement said.
Last week, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told RFE/RL that Szijjarto's meeting with Kuleba and Yermak would also be "related to the preparation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Ukraine."
The Hungarian side has not confirmed that Orban would visit Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Teen Skater Valiyeva Suspended Four Years For Doping, Loses 2022 Olympic Team Gold
Teen figure-skating star Kamila Valiyeva has received a four-year suspension for doping, a move that effectively strips the Russian team of its gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hands the title to the U.S. squad. "Kamila Valiyeva is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021," the Swiss-based the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on January 29. Valiyeva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympic victory. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kremlin Critic, Political Observer Krasheninnikov Not Allowed To Enter Georgia
Fyodor Krasheninnikov, an outspoken Kremlin critic and Russian political observer, said on January 29 that he was not allowed to enter Georgia for unexplained reasons. He says he was immediately put on the same plane he arrived on to fly back to the EU country where he has resided since fleeing Russia in July 2021. The Kazakhstan-born Krasheninnikov is known for his articles and statements critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government. Georgia has not allowed several Kremlin critics, independent journalists, and rights activists to enter the country in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Georgian PM Garibashvili Resigns Ahead Of Elections Later This Year
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced his resignation to give his party time to prepare for general elections that are to be held in the Caucasus nation by October.
"I would like to inform the public of the decision that I have discussed with my team. Today, I am stepping down from my position as prime minister," Garibashvili said during a televised briefing at the government office on January 29.
Garibashvili's announcement came amid reports in the Georgian media that the current chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, would take the place of Garibashvili, who indicated he would become party chief in Kobakhidze's stead.
"I served our country, and uncompromisingly defended the interests of our country and people. I am proud of the results we achieved with the team during this period," Gharibashvili said.
Garibashvili had two stints as Georgia's prime minister, the first one from 2013, where he replaced his longtime associate and Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili until December 2015, and the second from February 2021, after the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia's cabinet until January 29. Garibashvili was a defense minister in Gakharia's government.
According to Georgia's constitution, the parliament must vote on a new government presented by a prime minister appointed by the ruling party within two weeks of the incumbent's resignation.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December, when fellow former Soviet republics Ukraine and Moldova were given the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
However, a report published earlier this month by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum -- an umbrella network of nongovernmental organizations from the region and the European Union -- was critical of Georgia's backsliding on democracy and the rule of law under the Georgian Dream's rule while appeasing Russia despite Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Georgia “has flatlined in its overall EU approximation because of serious backsliding in fundamental freedoms, democracy and governance-related indicators, the government’s evident disregard for civil society and its penchant for appeasing Russia, which is at odds with the EU consensus,” the report said.
The report said Georgia was granted EU candidate status “even though” it had engaged in “anti-Western rhetoric” and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial “foreign agents” bill last year.
Tajik, Russian Nationals Suspected Of Deadly Church Shooting In Istanbul
One Tajik and one Russian were detained in Istanbul over a church shooting, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said late on January 28, describing the two men as members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization. Earlier in the day, two masked men opened fire at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing a Turkish citizen. Yerlikaya also said that following the attack, police raided dozens of locations in Istanbul, detaining 47 suspects. IS claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Court Sentences In Absentia Wife Of Imprisoned Anti-War Activist
A Russian court on January 29 sentenced Maria Rouz, the self-exiled wife of imprisoned anti-war activist Richard Rouz, to 5 1/2 years in prison in absentia on charges of calling for extremist activities and distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Maria Rouz and the couple’s 8-year-old son fled Russia in December. Richard Rouz was sentenced to eight years in prison in September on charges of justifying terrorism and distributing false information about Russia's military. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Richard Rouz as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Turkey Deports Kazakh National Suspected Of Joining Armed Group In Syria
Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security said on January 29 that Turkey over the weekend deported to Astana a 22-year-old Kazakh man suspected of joining an armed group in Syria. The suspect was born in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Turkistan and joined a military group in Syria in 2020, the committee said. No further details were given. In September last year, a 19-year-old in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Shymkent was handed a seven-year prison term on the same charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Man Detained Over Mass Rallies In Russia's Bashkortostan Dies In Custody
Rifat Dautov, a resident of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, has died after police detained him last week in a village on suspicion of taking part in mass rallies protesting the imprisonment of noted Bashkir activist Fail Alsynov in mid-January. Dautov's sister, Zalia Akhmadeyeva, says she identified her brother in a morgue over the weekend. Police said Dautov died of heart problems caused by alcohol intoxication, but Akhmadeyeva insists her brother does not drink. She added that he did not take part in the rallies, which were violently dispersed by police. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Moved To Punishment Cell In New Siberian Prison
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, serving a 25-year sentence on charges of treason that he denies, was transferred to a single cell room in the punishment block of the correctional colony No. 7 in Omsk. He is being punished as a "malicious offender" because he allegedly did not stand up when commanded to "rise" by guards. His lawyer, Maria Eismont, said her client was not aware the command pertained to him. A day earlier, a Russian rights defender had raised concerns over Kara-Murza's whereabouts after a letter sent to him at the IK-6 prison was marked undeliverable as the prisoner had been moved. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AP
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Work Together To Improve Security After Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Pakistan and Iran on January 29 agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. The development came after Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. The Iranian foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Four Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates
A Moscow court on January 29 issued arrest warrants for imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's self-exiled associates -- Maria Pevchikh, Kira Yarmysh, Dmitry Nizovtsev, and Anna Biryukova -- on charges of organizing an extremist group. Pevchikh, Yarmysh, and Nizovtsev are additionally charged in absentia with the distribution of false information about the Russian military; Biryukova is also wanted for allegedly justifiying terrorism. Pevchikh, the head of Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, was also charged with vandalism, on unspecified grounds. The four activists currently reside in the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Eight Russian Drones Over Four Regions
Ukraine's air defenses say all eight drones launched by Russia early on January 29 at targets in four regions -- Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskiy, and Rivne -- were shot down. One Iskander-M and three S-300 missiles were also launched at Ukraine's territory, the General Staff said. Meanwhile, Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on January 29 on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, adding that there was no fire and no casualties at the plant, located some 250 kilometers from Moscow. The claim could not be independently verified. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Putin Officially Registered For Russian Presidential Election Amid Suppression Of Opposition
Incumbent Vladimir Putin has been officially registered as a candidate in Russia's upcoming presidential election, a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) on January 29 registered Putin as an independent candidate for the March 17 election, saying he had gathered at least 300,000 signatures backing him from across the country, the threshold needed for a candidate to be nominated without the backing of any political party.
Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, has taken advantage of a raft of 2020 constitutional reforms that gave him the right to seek two more six-year terms, meaning he could stay in office until 2036.
The 71-year-old Putin is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are marred by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsI the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
WATCH: Russian opposition candidate Boris Nadezhdin, running for President Vladimir Putin's job in the March election, says the war on Ukraine has been a disaster. Nadezhdin has collected the legally required 100,000 signatures for his nomination as a candidate for Russian president, he says. Past opposition candidates now in jail or in exile have also endorsed Nadezhdin.
Putin becomes the fourth candidate approved to run in the vote. The others are Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky; State Duma Deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov, who represents the New People party' and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov, a Communist Party member -- though no serious challenger has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
Much of Russia’s organized political opposition has been driven abroad by the government’s repression, which intensified following the 2018 presidential election and has accelerated steadily since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been trending toward authoritarianism since the beginning of Putin’s tenure. But since 2018, that trend has been more firmly entrenched than ever.
The already marginalized opposition has been crushed. Leading opposition figures Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin have been handed long prison terms.
Draconian laws restricting free speech have been adopted since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and, together with laws on “foreign agents” and “extremism,” have been used to quash dissent.
Still, one prospective challenger, 60-year-old liberal academic Boris Nadezhdin, has emerged recently and appears to have built enough support to submit his application to become an official candidate backed by the Civic Initiative Party before the January 31 deadline.
Thousands of Russians have been lining up across the country to sign him up for the balloting, attracted by his open calls for a halt to the war against Ukraine, an end to military mobilization, dialogue with the West, and an end to the country’s repression of LGBTQ+ activism.
Last week, he said he had the required amount of backing to become an official candidate, though he had yet to officially apply.
A petition not to register Putin as a candidate signed by 26 former and current lawmakers across Russia was sent to the TsIK earlier, but was rejected.
That petition emphasized that there were numerous violations of laws during the process of collecting signatures of Putin's supporters. For example, in the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, election officials were collecting the signatures to support Putin, which is not allowed by the law.
Regional officials were pushing for Putin while collecting the signatures, which is also a violation, the petition said.
The presidential election is the first to be held since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the war, the Russian economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the invasion, and Moscow's relations with the United States and the European Union have deteriorated dramatically.
U.S. Reiterates Vow Of 'Action' Over Jordan Attack, Joins U.K. With New Iran Sanctions
The United States continued to expressed outrage and vow a response to the deaths of American service members in Jordan following a drone attack it blamed on Iranian-backed militias, while Washington and London in a separate move stepped up pressure on Tehran with a new set of coordinated sanctions.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing.
"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we are not looking for a war with Iran."
He added, though, that drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in a separate statement.
Details of the attack remained unclear on January 29, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Gregory Brew, a historian and an analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack in Jordan represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria or Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, a Democrat, on January 28 said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
In another incident that will likely intensify such fears of a wider conflict, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -- which has extensive contacts inside Syria -- said an Israeli air strike against an Iranian-linked site in Damascus killed seven people, including fighters of Tehran-backed militias.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), attributed the attack to Israel, writing that "two civilians" had been killed, while Syrian state television said "a number of Iranian advisers" had been killed at the "Iranian Advisory Center" in Damascus.
However, Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denied the Iranian center had been targeted or that "any Iranian citizens or advisers" had been killed.
Meanwhile, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with the IRGC for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for "numerous assassinations and kidnapping" at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry.
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed "to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders" in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message: We will not tolerate this threat," he added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Biden Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For 3 U.S. Deaths In Jordan
