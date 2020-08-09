Troops Deployed In Belarus As Exit Poll Says President Wins Election By Landslide

An exit poll in Belarus showed authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka had won a sixth term in office, prolonging his 26-year rule, after winning 79.7 percent of the vote. Shortly before the polls closed, troops were deployed in the capital, Minsk. The campaign saw tens of thousands of people attend opposition rallies. Western observers, who have regarded no election under Lukashenka to be free or fair, were not invited this time.