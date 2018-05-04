Trump Says Time, Place Set For Meeting With North Korean Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump says the time and place for his landmark meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been set, although he declined to reveal the details.

"We now have a date and we have a location. We'll be announcing it soon," Trump told reporters on May 4 outside the White House before he departed for a trip to Dallas.

Trump earlier in the week hinted that the two leaders could meet at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

Other sites mentioned include Singapore, Mongolia, and Switzerland.

Preparations for the meeting have gained momentum since a summit on April 27 between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the DMZ.

The moves are helping to ease tensions on the peninsula and bring at least a temporary end to Pyongyang’s testing of nuclear weapons, which was conducted in defiance of United Nations resolutions.

And in another sign of the times, North Korea announced on May 4 that it had moved its clock ahead by 30 minutes to align itself with South Korea’s time zone.

North Korea introduced its own time zone in August 2015, when it turned back the clock by 30 minutes, calling it "Pyongyang time."



Meanwhile, Trump also disputed a published report that he had asked the Pentagon to present a plan for the withdrawal or reduction of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea, saying such a move was "not on the table."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa

mn

