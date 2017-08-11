Trump Again Says Iran Violates 'Spirit' Of 'Horrible' Nuclear Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump once again asserted on August 10 that Iran is not "living up to the spirit" of its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, and added that it was a "horrible agreement."

"I don't think they're living up to the spirit of the agreement," Trump told reporters at his golf retreat in New Jersey, where he is on a working vacation. "I personally don't think they're in compliance. But we have time, and we're going to see."

"I think you'll see some very strong things taking place if they don't get themselves in compliance," he said.

The accord gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear activities. U.S. and UN watchdogs monitoring compliance with the agreement have universally found Iran has adhered to the deal.

Tehran was last certified in compliance by the State Department on July 17. But U.S. leaders have frequently charged that Tehran breaks the "spirit" of the agreement by continuing to test-launch ballistic missiles and rockets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions over the missile and rocket launches. Iran maintains those launches are for self-defense and do not violate the deal.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa

