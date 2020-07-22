Trump Campaign Ad Uses Ukraine Photo In Depicting Street 'Chaos'

A campaign ad for U.S. President Donald Trump that aims to promote him as a guarantor of public safety features a photo of pro-democracy protesters in Ukraine battling with police during the 2014 revolution.



The ad, which appeared on the president’s official Facebook page, consists of two images: one showing Trump standing alongside law enforcement officials on the left side and citizens in helmets fighting with police on the other side.



The caption below the photos reads “Public Safety vs Chaos & Violence.”



The U.S. has been rocked by violent protests over police brutality against black Americans following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement officers.



Stores in major cities were looted and businesses destroyed while some activists and police were injured.



Though Trump has called the death of Floyd, an African American, “terrible” and said it should never have happened, he has stood by law enforcement, a key constituent.



Trump is seeking reelection in November.



However, the violence depicted in the Trump ad shows pro-democracy protesters fighting police in Ukraine in 2014 and not the recent U.S. protests.



The ad has since gone viral among Trump critics. The Trump campaign had not immediately repsonded to media inquires about the ad.

The United States backed the Ukrainian protesters, who took to the streets after President Viktor Yanukovych agreed to closer ties with Russia, angering those citizens who wanted Ukraine to eventually join the European Union.



The protesters, some of whom stood for weeks in the freezing cold and faced police brutality, were admired around the world.