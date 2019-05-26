Trump Downplays North Korea's Recent Missile Launches, Believes Kim Will Meet Promises

U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed recent missile launches by North Korea saying he believes that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, will follow through on promises he had made.



"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," Trump said on Twitter on May 26.

Trump sent the tweet from Japan where he is expected to discuss concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have been rising in recent months after a summit in Hanoi in February between the two leaders broke down without producing results on the process of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.



North Korea launched several rockets and at least one short-range missile from its east coast into the ocean on May 4.



U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said earlier on May 25 that the recent missile launches violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.

With reporting by Reuters and AP