Trump Fires National-Security Adviser Bolton

President Donald Trump says he has fired his national-security adviser, John Bolton, because he and Bolton "disagreed strongly" on many issues.

In a tweet on September 10, Trump said, "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House."

"I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration," Trump said.

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump continued. "I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new national security adviser next week," Trump tweeted.

Bolton said on September 10 that he had offered to resign the previous evening, and that Trump had told him, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP