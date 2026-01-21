In Davos, Trump Repeats Case For Greenland, But Disavows Use Of Force

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump again argued that the United States should acquire Greenland, saying it would enhance the security of NATO. He said he does not intend to use force to take the territory, but added that the United States "will remember" how its allies respond to his demands. Reacting to Trump's comments, a political analyst warned the Greenland debate is distracting from Ukraine and is likely welcomed by Russia.