Kremlin Aide: Trump Invited Putin To White House During Phone Call

A top Kremlin adviser says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to visit the White House.

Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on April 2 that Trump extended the invitation during a call last month in which the U.S. leader congratulated Putin on his victory in the widely criticized presidential election.

The White House had no immediate comment in response to Ushakov's remarks. However, the U.S. administration issued a statement after the March 20 call saying the two leaders had discussed meeting in person.

The call generated controversy after press reports revealed that Trump's aides advised him not to congratulate Putin, given the disputed nature of the Russian vote.

Trump, however, went ahead and congratulated Putin anyway.

The phone call was followed six days later by the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from the United States in response to the poisoning of an former Russian double agent in Britain. That has helped send U.S.-Russian relations to lows not seen since the Cold War.

With reporting by RIA-Novosti, Interfax