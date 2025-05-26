Accessibility links

Iran

Trump Hints 'Something Good' Could Be Announced Soon On Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump salutes an Air Force colonel before boarding the Marine One helicopter on May 25.
US President Donald Trump salutes an Air Force colonel before boarding the Marine One helicopter on May 25.

US President Donald Trump said progress has been made in nuclear talks with Iran and suggested that “something good” could be announced in the “next two days,” without being specific.

“We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” Trump told reporters on May 25 following Omani-mediated negotiations in Rome that ended on May 23.

“And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."

Trump added that “we’ve had some real progress, serious progress" in recent talks.

“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump added.

The comments come after a series of mixed signals following the fifth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Rome.

Both Washington and Tehran took tough positions heading into the talks on Iran's uranium enrichment, but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was potential for progress after Oman made several proposals.

"We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks.... We firmly stated Iran's position.... The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress," Araqchi told state television.

However, the Omani mediator of the talks said Washington and Tehran made “some but not conclusive” progress in Rome negotiations.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of teachers in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2025.
SEE ALSO:

Khamenei Says US Making 'Big Mistake' In Demanding Nuclear Enrichment Ban

The two countries have been discussing ways to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions against Tehran.

The main obstacle is Iran’s uranium enrichment capability -- something that the United States insists must be abandoned in any deal to ensure Iran will not weaponize its nuclear program.

But retaining the ability to enrich uranium has become a matter of principle for Iran. Araqchi has said enrichment will continue “with or without a deal.”

The Trump administration maintains that Iran must completely stop its enrichment activities -- a stance that US special envoy Steve Witkoff recently described as essential “because enrichment enables weaponization.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran it could face military action if diplomacy fails, although he has stressed that he hopes a deal can be reached.

"I'd love that to happen because I'd love to see no bombs dropped and a lot of people dead," he said in his latest remarks.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
