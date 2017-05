U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the Iranian regime during a landmark speech on May 21 in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Speaking at the Arab Islamic American Summit, attended by more than 50 regional leaders, Trump criticized Iran for bolstering Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his "unspeakable crimes." Trump also encouraged the leaders to "pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they so richly deserve."(Reuters)